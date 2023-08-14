Singapore Photography Exhibition Showcases Migrant Workers' Resilience Through Captivating Images
— Tan Chin Hock
SINGAPORE, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Photography Exhibition Showcases Migrant Workers' Resilience Through Captivating Images
— Tan Chin Hock
Holdinghands Studio celebrates unsung heroes with a special exhibit and new series of inspirational phone wallpapers.
Holdinghands Studio, known for using photography to do good, is proud to announce the launch of an unprecedented photography exhibition celebrating the resilience of migrant workers. In collaboration with SMRT Trains, this extraordinary event features an array of captivating visuals captured by migrant workers. It is taking place across various SMRT MRT stations and taking center stage is the sprawling photo wall display at Bayfront MRT station, that will end on August 23, 2023.
Photography can bridge diverse artistic sensibilities and shared aspirations, uniting individuals from different walks of life. Tan Chin Hock, the visionary Founder of Holdinghands Studio, believes in the transformative potential of photography for positive change. "We've always been driven by the narrative power of visual storytelling. This collaboration with SMRT Trains encapsulates our vision to intertwine art and daily life, making moments of beauty, insight, and inspiration accessible to everyone," Tan Chin Hock shared.
Supporting the same positive, uplifting spirit as this initiative aimed at bringing inspiration to daily life is Holdinghands Studio's new series of Motivational Phone Wallpapers. These wallpapers feature images that were prominently showcased in the groundbreaking photography exhibition. Each wallpaper is adorned with motivational quotes, providing individuals a unique blend of beauty and emotional resonance. The photos, captured by migrant workers who have triumphed over adversity, lend each quote a profound significance.
Holdinghands Studio's Motivational Phone Wallpapers are meticulously curated to offer solace and encouragement during life's challenging moments. Whether facing work-related stress, personal aspirations, or relationship hurdles, these wallpapers are powerful reminders of one's inner fortitude.
In a testament to its belief in helping foster social change for the better, Holdinghands Studio pledges to contribute 20% of each purchase towards supporting charities that empower migrant workers in Singapore. This endeavor reflects the social enterprise's deep-rooted belief in the potential of art to uplift communities and create lasting impact.
"We invite you to join us in embracing the spirit of resilience, hope, and unity through our Motivational Phone Wallpapers," Tan Chin Hock urges. By integrating powerful visual narratives and uplifting messages into daily life, Holdinghands Studio aims to inspire individuals to overcome challenges and make a difference, one wallpaper at a time.
For more information about Holdinghands Studio and to explore the collection of Motivational Phone Wallpapers, please visit www.holdinghands.sg.
Highlights of Photo Wall launch at Bayfront MRT