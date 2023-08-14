Controlled Environments Such as GrowPods from ACTX May Help Solve America’s Dangerous Food System Documented by Netflix

Bacteria growing on lettuce GrowPod Clean Farming with Horizontal Configuration GrowPod Clean Farming with Vertical Configuration

The Netflix film “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” examines how systemic failures led to outbreaks of foodborne pathogens –– with deadly consequences

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ACTX)

The film reveals disturbing truths about America’s food supply system. Unfortunately, things like E. coli, salmonella, and toxic waste simply aren’t listed on the label.” — Quote from the film's description