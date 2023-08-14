Controlled Environments Such as GrowPods from ACTX May Help Solve America’s Dangerous Food System Documented by Netflix
The Netflix film “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” examines how systemic failures led to outbreaks of foodborne pathogens –– with deadly consequences
Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ACTX)
The film reveals disturbing truths about America’s food supply system. Unfortunately, things like E. coli, salmonella, and toxic waste simply aren’t listed on the label.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: ACTX), announced it is improving food safety through its innovative GrowPods – a premiere line of Controlled Environment Agricultural Farms.
— Quote from the film's description
In recent years, concerns about food safety and contamination have escalated, shedding light on the vulnerabilities within the United States' food supply chain. The Netflix documentary film, "Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food", filmmaker Stephanie Soechtig examines the food industry in the United States and investigates how its systemic fractures lead to outbreaks of foodborne pathogens –– with deadly consequences.
The film has played a pivotal role in bringing attention to this critical issue, highlighting various instances of foodborne illnesses and shedding light on the complex web of factors contributing to the contamination of food. From factory farming to inadequate regulations, the documentary paints a sobering picture of the challenges faced by the nation's food system.
While the film serves as a valuable resource for raising awareness, it is essential to turn that information into action by changing the way we view farming in America. Just like how electric vehicles reached a tipping point and will soon outnumber gasoline-burning cars, the agricultural industry is primed for a profound transformation.
The issue of food contamination in the United States is multifaceted, involving a combination of factors ranging from agricultural practices, inadequate inspections, improper handling, and the presence of harmful pathogens. The rise of factory farming and the use of antibiotics and pesticides in large-scale agriculture have created environments that can facilitate the proliferation of dangerous pathogens. Additionally, challenges in tracing the origins of contaminated food products and a lack of transparency have made it difficult to pinpoint the sources of outbreaks, exacerbating the problem.
The need for a comprehensive solution to address food contamination has paved the way for innovative approaches such as Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). CEA involves growing crops in a highly controlled environment, often utilizing technologies like GrowPods.
These closed systems offer numerous benefits in terms of reducing the risk of contamination, increasing yields, improving transparency about food origins, and conserving resources.
Controlled Environment Agriculture has gained traction as a promising solution to the challenges posed by traditional agriculture methods. GrowPods, in particular, have garnered attention for their ability to provide an optimal environment for plant growth, free from the external factors that can contribute to contamination. These self-contained, modular units create a controlled ecosystem where variables like temperature, humidity, light, and nutrient levels can be finely tuned to support plant growth without the need for dangerous chemicals or pesticides.
While the documentary and countless other articles serve as a crucial wake-up call – shedding light on the alarming state of food contamination in the United States – the emergence of Controlled Environment Agriculture, particularly through technologies like GrowPods, offers a beacon of hope for a safer and more sustainable food system.
By embracing these innovative solutions, our nation can take a significant step toward mitigating the risks associated with food contamination, and securing a healthier future for its citizens.
To learn more about sustainable farming with GrowPods, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.
Douglas P. Heldoorn
Advanced Container Technologies, inc.
+1 951-381-2555
email us here