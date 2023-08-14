Press Releases

08/11/2023

Attorney General Tong Joins Coalition Urging the Passing of G.U.A.R.D. VA Benefits Act

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong joined a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general in issuing a letter to congressional leaders expressing support for the passage of legislative proposals included in the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (G.U.A.R.D.) Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Act.

In the letter, Attorney General Tong and the coalition explained the passing of the bipartisan legislation would hold unaccredited and unregulated actors accountable for targeting and preying upon veterans who apply for federal VA benefits.

“I join attorneys general across the country in strong support of the G.U.A.R.D. VA Benefits Act. Applying for VA benefits is free, and accredited, vetted, veteran service officers are available to assist at no cost. Unaccredited, illegitimate services waste veterans’ money and time, and may expose veterans to potential fraud and identity theft. We need strong accountability and oversight, including real penalties for anyone who abuses the claims process to take advantage of veterans and their families,” said Attorney General Tong.

Federal law requires proper accreditation through the VA Office of General Counsel (OGC) for anyone who assists veterans in preparing, presenting, or prosecuting claims. However, in 2006, the OGC became virtually powerless to enforce the federal statute against anyone who was not following the law due to the removal of criminal penalties.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition said in the letter that, without accountability, unaccredited actors can advertise coaching and consultation services that are purportedly superior to the free services offered by accredited actors such as veteran service officers, claim agents and attorneys. In reality, the veterans do all of the work, and the unaccredited actors may only answer questions or advise.

According to Attorney General Tong and the coalition, the unaccredited actors never contact the veteran once the veteran finishes the claim. Accredited veteran service officers and claim agents, on the other hand, do all of the required work and remain available to the veteran. Additionally, since unaccredited actors do not have access to the VA claim system, some require the veteran to share system logins, passwords or even bank account information so fees can be immediately withdrawn before the veteran even learns claim money has been deposited.

Applying for benefits through the VA is free, as is talking to an accredited Veteran Service Officer who can help navigate the process.

“As Commissioner of Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, I completely support Attorney General Tong and his coalition partners in identifying and holding those unaccredited and unregulated actors accountable for attempting to scam our Service Members, Veterans and Families during the application and appeal process for VA benefits,” said Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ronald P. Welch. “These illegal acts are completely unacceptable for our brave men and women that wear and have worn the uniform of our great nation”.

In Connecticut, Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Service Offices are located in all five District Offices.

1st District – Newington Office: (860) 594-6606

2nd District – Norwich Office: (860) 887-9162

3rd District – Milford Office: (203) 874-6711

4th District – Fairfield Office: (203) 418-2005

5th District – Waterbury Office: (203) 805-6343

Additional information on accredited Veterans Service Organization representatives (VSOs), attorneys, and claims agents can be found at https://www.benefits.va.gov/vso/

The VA Office of General Counsel maintains a list of VA-recognized organizations and VA-accredited individuals that are authorized to assist in the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of VA benefit claims at https://www.va.gov/ogc/apps/accreditation/index.asp.

Joining Attorney General Tong in submitting the letter are the attorneys general of Alaska, America Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov