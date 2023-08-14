Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,914 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Highlight California’s Education Transformation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Tomorrow in Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will highlight California’s family agenda centered around efforts to enrich and empower kids and parents in schools.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, August 14, 2023 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Monday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m.

###

You just read:

TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Highlight California’s Education Transformation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more