When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 10, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 10, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Unilever United States Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – August 10, 2023 - Unilever United States Inc. is voluntarily recalling select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products because the products may contain egg, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Best if Used by Date* Size GTIN/UPC Knorr Estrellitas con Tomate Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix Dates prior to and including July 6, 2024 3.5 oz 048001716193 Knorr Fideos con Tomate Tomato Based Pasta Soup Mix Dates prior to and including July 6, 2024 3.5 oz 048001716162 Knorr Letras con Tomate Tomato Based Alphabet Pasta Soup Mix Dates prior to and including July 6, 2024 3.5 oz 048001716186

*Best if used by dates can be found on the back of the package above the list of ingredients

The recalled products were distributed nationwide. No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall. To date, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions associated with this product. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.KnorrSopaRecall.com. To receive a refund, consumers should take a picture of the back of the product that clearly shows the UPC and best if used by date.

This limited voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.