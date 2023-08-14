Vitamin Gummies Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 6.5% Fueled by Multivitamin Variants Addressing Comprehensive Health Needs | Future Market Insights Inc.

The Vitamin Gummies Market is witnessing demand for multivitamin gummies, which offer essential and comprehensive support for overall health and well-being. These gummies have gained popularity as they address the critical need for a convenient and enjoyable way to consume essential vitamins and minerals. With their appealing taste and convenience, multivitamin gummies are meeting the rising consumer demand for holistic health solutions, driving the expansion of the Vitamin Gummies Market. The report also discusses key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional insights.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to FMI, the vitamin gummies Market is likely to generate US$ 4050 million by 2023. A CAGR of 6.5% is forecast for the market between 2023 and 2033, indicating a US$ 7352.3 million market. As multivitamin gummy provides critical support for all-around health and well-being demand for these gummies is expected to grow in demand. As convenient and enjoyable forms of vitamin and mineral intake, they contribute to optimal body function by filling nutrient gaps.



Gummies such as these are especially valuable for people who follow strict diets, have a difficult time eating, or are busy. As a result, they ensure that the essential nutrients are received, which support vitality and proper body function. Research is being conducted on vitamin gummies in order to increase their demand. Increasing investments are being made in this research, which is increasing the demand for vitamin gummies. The demand for diet alternatives that are healthy and balanced is driven by supplements.

Want to stay ahead in the Vitamin Gummies Market? Access our detailed Sample report and gain a competitive edge in this thriving industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11022

Gummies have garnered a great deal of attention in the beauty and wellness industry over the last few years with the advent of Covid-19 last year. In addition to providing multiple vitamins, gummies can also help regenerate hair and skin.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for vitamin gummies is expected to reach US$ 6903 million by 2032.

Globally, the United States accounted for 24.7% of the vitamin gummies market share in 2022.

The market for vitamin gummies is expected to rise by 6.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

China accounted for an 11.2% CAGR in 2022, indicating continued growth in the market.

According to projections, the Japanese market accounted for 4% of the global market by 2022.

In 2022, Germany was responsible for 7.2% of the global market share for vitamin gummies in the market.

The vitamin gummies market generated a CAGR of 6% between 2018 and 2022.



“Vitamin gummies will enjoy sustained demand for years to come due to their innovative flavors and attractive packaging. Natural products and premium pricing are expected to drive vitamin gummies' growth in the market.” says an FMI analyst.

Customize your report by selecting specific countries or regions and save up to 30%! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11022

Top Players in the Vitamin Gummies Market:

BAYER AG Pharmavite SmartyPants Vitamins Wellnext Health Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Life Science Nutritionals Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd. Viva 5 Corporation Olly Public Benefit Corporation Nowamyl

Competitive Landscape

The business of vitamin gummies is growing as many companies form strategic partnerships and collaborate with other businesses. There is a growing trend among vitamin gummies market players to invest heavily in research and development, to develop new products, to expand their geographic presence, as well as to establish partnerships in order to grow their customer base.

On March 2023, SmartyPants Vitamins announced the launch of its most innovative multivitamin to date—SmartyPants Sugar-Free Multi & Omegas. The Sugar-Free Multi & Omegas from SmartyPants don't contain sugar alcohols like other sugar-free gummies. In addition to having zero grams of sugar and zero grams of net carbohydrates, this new all-in-one supplement is sweetened using monk fruit extract and allulose to avoid digestive upset.

On April 2023, Centrum launched gummies with specialized nutrition in India. Now in India, the company offers a wide range of enjoyable gummies packaged in a high-science supplement format - 'Benefit Blends'. As Indian consumers live a hectic lifestyle, there are several nutrition gaps that are emerging. According to the company, the new specialized nutrition line is 100 percent vegetarian, gluten-free by nature, and non-habit forming.

Know More about What the Vitamin Gummies Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global vitamin gummies market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the vitamin gummies market, the market is segmented based on product type, customer orientation, source, packaging type, and sales channel industry type across six major regions.

Looking to stay ahead in the Vitamin Gummies Market? Don't miss out on our exclusive offer! Buy now for detailed information on every segment. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11022

Vitamin Gummies Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Single Vitamin Gummy Biotin Omega & DHA Vitamin C CoQ10 Vitamin D Melatonin High Fibre Formulas

Multivitamin Gummy

Probiotic Vitamin Gummy Bacillus Coagulans Lactobacillus Bacillus Subtilis Others (Yeast Etc.)



By Customer Orientation:

Children

Adult Men Women



By Source:

Animal Based

Plant-Based

By Packaging Type:

Bottles & Jars

Stand-Up Pouches

Other Packaging Type



Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

convenience Store

Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



About Food & Beverage at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Jellies and Gummies Market Size: The global Jellies and Gummies market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 6,665 million by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Citrus Gummies Market Share: Global citrus gummies market is expected to be valued at US$ 194 million in 2023 and to reach a valuation of US$ 304.1 million by 2033. The demand for citrus gummies is estimated to grow at a steady 5% CAGR.

CoQ10 Gummies Market Trends: CoQ10 Gummies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market value projected to increase is from USD 2,029.7 Million in 2022 to USD 3,500.0 Million by 2032.

CBD Gummies Market Outlook: The CBD gummies market is anticipated to be worth US$ 743.5 million in 2023. Revenue from the sales of CBD gummies is forecasted to reach US$ 7,524.5 million by 2033.

Vitamin Supplements Market Demand: The global vitamin supplements market leads to an estimated CAGR of 8.8% in the global market, during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 57.63 Billion in 2023, and is expected to cross US$ 133.94 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs