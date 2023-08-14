On This Page

Date: September 18 - 20, 2023 Day1: Mon, Sep 18 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM ET Day2: Tue, Sep 19 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET Day3: Wed, Sep 20 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

Background

At the FDA/PHUSE Computational Science Symposium, participants will review progress on topics such as data standards, best-practices-driven analytical tool development, business processes that are driving development of information systems, as well as both the experiences with and evaluation of current tools by users.

This annual meeting brings together FDA, industry, and academia to work together in a non-competitive environment to find solutions to shared problems and challenges.

Goals and Objectives

The goals of the program are to facilitate the ongoing efforts of the PHUSE Working Groups to:

discuss both the need for a modern bioinformatics platform to support regulatory review and communication and the challenges of developing it

share progress on data standards implementation between regulators and regulated industries

discuss and develop the needs and specifications for proposed new tools and solutions

describe best practices (process, tools) implementation experiences, and the subsequent impact of computational technologies

discuss and find solutions to common needs of regulators, industry, and academia in the drug development and review lifecycle

Who Should Attend

The target audience for this program includes:

Physicians, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, clinical and nonclinical pharmacologists, and other drug development and review scientists (e.g., data scientist, computer scientist)

Professionals in data management, programming, information management, and software tool design who work in the fields of drug and biological product research, development, and regulation Pharmaceutical industry (preclinical, pre-market, post-market development, IT) Contract research organizations Government organizations (FDA, NIH, EMEA, PMDA, KIKO) Information management and bioinformatics companies Standards Development Organizations (SDO) Tool Vendors Academia



It is anticipated that a total of 300 people, from FDA and other Federal agencies, the pharmaceutical industry, and academia, will participate in the symposium.

Contact

If to PHUSE:

PHUSE Limited

Kent Innovation Centre

BROADSTAIRS

Kent, England, UK

Tel: +44 1843 609601

office@phuse.global

If to FDA:

Catherine Li

Food and Drug Administration

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Office of Translational Sciences

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 21029

Catherine.li@fda.hhs.gov