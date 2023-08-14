When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 10, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 11, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of wood fragments Company Name: Nestle USA Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Company Announcement

ARLINGTON, VA., August 10, 2023 — Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar (16.5 oz) products due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

This voluntary recall is isolated to two batches of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023. This product was distributed at retailers in the U.S. This recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) - Product Packaging

See image below Batch Numbers:

311457531K and 311557534K

Corresponding Best By Dates:

8/22/23 and 10/23/23

See image below

Consumers who have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.