Date Issued: August 11, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers and patients to not use the following tests manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc. (UMI):

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

UMI has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests. The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective.

Tests have been sold online to consumers by at least four distributors:

AC&C Distribution, LLC.

HealthyWiser

Home Health US Inc.

Prestige Biotech Inc.

These tests were distributed under the brand names of those distributors, and tests may not have identified UMI as the manufacturer. These tests may also have been distributed by other distributors.

While UMI initiated a recall to remove undistributed tests from their distributors, UMI did not initiate a recall for tests that were already distributed to consumers. Given FDA’s concerns about these tests, the FDA is issuing this safety communication to consumers and patients as part of its mandate to protect the public health.

Recommendations for Consumers and Patients

Do not use or purchase the tests listed above.

Immediately stop using and destroy these recalled tests by placing them in the trash.

If you used one of the recalled tests and still want results from such a test, test again using a different test and consider discussing with a health care provider if you have concerns about the accuracy of your test results.

Report any adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of these tests to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.