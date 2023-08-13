ImPact Biotech Announces Research Collaboration to develop a treatment to arrest Pathologic Myopia using its Padeliporfin minimally invasive platform

ImPact Biotech to collaborate with Maastricht University researchers to develop a treatment to arrest the progressive condition Pathologic Myopia, a leading cause of irreversible sight impairment and blindness among adults.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImPact Biotech, a leader in photodynamic therapy, recently announced an agreement with Maastricht University to collaborate in research focused on eye treatment to arrest the progression of the severe eye disease Pathological Myopia, also known as Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD). The project will use ImPact’s Padeliporfin VTP therapy platform.

Pathologic Myopia represents a subgroup of high myopia (a severe form of short-sightedness) that affects up to 3.8% of the world population. The progressive elongation of the affected eye's axis leads to damages to the retina and macula, with resulting degenerative changes that leads to progressive sight impairment and blindness. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the vision loss related to Pathologic Myopia is of great clinical significance as it can be progressive, irreversible and affects individuals during their most productive years. Currently there is no treatment to arrest the Pathological Myopia, prevent its debilitating visual complications, or change its course.

ImPact is collaborating with several leading research institutions and experts in related fields to explore the potential role of its therapy platform in Pathological Myopia, and the new collaboration with the University of Maastricht experts - Dr Mor Dickman, a corneal surgeon and an Associate Professor at Maastricht University, and Dr Vanessa LaPointe, an Associate Professor at the MERLN Institute - marks a significant step and milestone in these efforts.

“We look forward to collaborating with Maastricht University's Drs. LaPointe & Dickman on this important research collaboration to address the huge unmet medical need in progressive Myopia, while leveraging our Padeliporfin VTP technology to help patients afflicted with this highly debilitating condition,” said Dr David Perry, Global Head of Research and Development at ImPact Biotech. “Initial results with our Padeliporfin approach are very encouraging and we are looking forward to progress it rapidly towards clinical research by growing our understanding of the disease and the potential interventions to change its course with the contribution of this collaboration.”

Padeliporfin has been approved by the EMA for patients with low-risk Prostate Cancer and is currently being investigated in a phase 3 clinical trial in low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma. Additional clinical studies are planned to be initiated in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer.

About ImPact Biotech

ImPact Biotech is an Israeli biotech organization with operations in the EU, Israel and the US. ImPact biotech focuses on the development of a minimally invasive novel oncology platform to treat a range of solid tumors with Padeliporfin VTP (Vascular Targeted Photodynamic) therapy. ImPact Biotech is implementing a bold strategy concentrating on a range of solid tumors with a high medical need such as UTUC, NSCLC and Pancreatic cancer.

ImPact Biotech’s strong relationships with The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the US have produced exciting early results in a range of solid tumor types, including UTUC, Esophageal, Lung and Pancreatic Cancer. These programs are now being accelerated into the clinic, supported by the safety and efficacy profile already established during earlier research in low-risk prostate cancer.

For more on ImPact Biotech Ltd., please go to: www.impactbiotech.com





Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning ImPact Biotech and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that ImPact Biotech considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ImPact Biotech operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ImPact Biotech or not currently considered material by ImPact Biotech. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of ImPact Biotech to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, ImPact Biotech shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.





Contacts Global Head of Business Development Guy Schmidt guy.schmidt@impactbiotech.com