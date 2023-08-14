Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper Makeup Collection

Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper Collection Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper Collection. Pictured: Guitar Palette, Amp Palette, Microphone Whiplash Mascara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampyre Cosmetics, the luxury beauty disruptor brand known for its vegan and cruelty free makeup, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the undisputed Godfather of Shock Rock and the original makeup disruptor, Alice Cooper. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is no stranger to breaking barriers over his five-decade career where he pioneered a theatrical form of hard rock music performance. Alice’s use of makeup during his stage shows, christened him one of the first male artists to show the art form of face makeup wasn't a gender-specific product in an era where this was controversial.

About the Alice Cooper Collection:

Through a unique collaboration with Alice Cooper, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Vampyre Cosmetics, comes an exclusive collection celebrating the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper. This collection will exude Alice’s style and feature guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper's iconic Whiplash mascara. A unisex product originally created to "Liberate Your Eyes."

Pre-sales of the Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper Collection will begin on August 14, 2023 on www.vampyrecosmetics.com.

About Global Merchandising

Global Merchandising Services are a music artist, celebrity, and brand merchandise company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with best-in-class design, product development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer sales. Global executes and delivers business through all channels of retail distribution, live events, web stores, pop-up stores, brand origination and development, sponsorship, endorsements, and third-party licensing. As the exclusive partner for its extensive roster of musical artists and brands, Global develops unique and innovative merchandise programs for its clients. Winner of 7 Licensing Industry Awards, from best celebrity license programs to product awards, acknowledging Global’s expertise and ability to deliver on a worldwide basis for its clients.

About Vampyre Cosmetics

Vampyre Cosmetics is a brand for the people mainstream brands leave behind. Members of the Vampyre Cosmetics team have worked closely with the music industry, pinup, burlesque, and horror communities. As a result, they have first-hand experience and knowledge of the needs of these subcultures and performers. Vampyre Cosmetics makeup formulations have the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen. Vampyre Cosmetics believes no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women owned, disabled owned, and LGBTQ owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty free, and talc free.