VADOC Ongoing Search for Inmate who Escaped Custody at Hospital

Press Release August 13, 2023

RICHMOND — UPDATE: The Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia State Police and Henrico County police continue their search efforts to find escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or dial 911.

Naseem Roulack an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center escaped from a hospital in Henrico County Saturday morning. He is serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.” VADOC security staff reported that Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes. He is now believed to be wearing jeans, a black hat with “Richmond” on it and a gray shirt.

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police Division are assisting with the investigation.