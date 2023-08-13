CHIZ SUPPORTS ADMIN'S EFFORTS TO FIGHT FAKE NEWS

Sen. Chiz Escudero over the weekend said he is backing the digital campaign of the government to combat fake news on the internet.

The senator, however, cautioned against introducing additional modules or subjects on the matter in the existing curricula of students in all levels, saying the plan needs thorough study and consultation before this can be incorporated.

"Para sa akin ay magandang suhestyon ito pero huwag naman sila agad-agad na maglagay ng karagdagang subjects sa curriculum. Hindi naman ganun kadali iyon at hindi naman lahat ay kailangan at intresado diyan," Escudero said in a radio interview when his comment was sought about the planned media literacy campaign led by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The PCO has said it is ready to launch the Marcos administration's campaign on disinformation through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize the partnership with government agencies and social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

It was reported that the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) would be among the partner agencies that the PCO intends to tap to introduce media literacy subjects.

"Huwag tayo padalus-dalos sa pagdagdag o pagbawas o pag-alis sa anumang bagay na nasa curriculum dahil mahabang proseso ang pinagdaanan bago iyan naisama o natanggal. Lalo na sa higher institution, nakabase din iyan sa pangangailangan ng workforce kapag sila ay nag-graduate at base rin iyan sa mga board exams na kailangan kunin para maging ganap na professional," Escudero said.

Instead of the two departments, the Bicolano senator suggested that the PCO include the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as a key partner.

"Kung pwede ko imungkahi, ang dapat nilang isama ay ang DICT dahil lumalaganap ang misinformation and disinformation sa iba't ibang social media platforms at hindi naman doon sa traditional media na kinagisnan natin na print, radio at TV," Escudero pointed out.

"Madalas ang mga fake news ay nasa iba't ibang social media platforms. Dahil na nga sa internet, bawa't isa sa atin ay pwedeng pagmulan na ng information, maski na sinuman siya o maski anuman ang edad niya," he added.