La Fraise Rose Launches Kickstarter to Bring Chocolate Strawberries from Vancouver to Los Angeles

La Fraise Rose Chocolate Strawberries

Indulge in Sweet Dreams: La Fraise Rose, the beloved chocolate strawberry haven, seeks to conquer LA! Join our Kickstarter to support our delectable journey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- La Fraise Rose, a cherished minority and women-owned chocolate strawberry haven, has embarked on an exciting journey to expand its delectable creations from Vancouver to the heart of Los Angeles. Known for their artful fusion of rich Belgian chocolate and succulent strawberries, La Fraise Rose has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring their sweet symphony to the vibrant and diverse community of Los Angeles.

Founder and owner, Nicole Lorenzana, a visionary entrepreneur, is determined to share her passion for quality confections with a wider audience. The Kickstarter campaign seeks to fund the opening of a captivating storefront in Los Angeles, where customers can experience the joy of La Fraise Rose's handcrafted chocolate-dipped strawberries and gourmet treats.

"We are thrilled to introduce the essence of La Fraise Rose to the dynamic city of Los Angeles," said Lorenzana. "Our Kickstarter campaign is an invitation for everyone to be part of this exciting venture and savor the harmonious blend of flavors that make our creations truly unique."

La Fraise Rose's Kickstarter campaign offers an array of enticing rewards, including exclusive pre-launch tastings, beautifully curated gift boxes, and the chance to be part of their strawberry-themed grand opening event.

Supporters can join the campaign by visiting our Kickstarter link and contributing to the realization of La Fraise Rose's dream to spread sweetness and joy across Los Angeles.

