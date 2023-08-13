Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of WMC, MITT, DBTX, and CTG

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WMC to AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, WMC shareholders will receive 1.5 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for each share of WMC common stocked owned and a cash payment from Angelo Gordon equal to approximately 9.99% of the aggregate per share merger consideration (not to exceed $7 million in total).

If you are a WMC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Western Asset Mortgage Corporation to MITT. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Western Asset Mortgage Corporation shareholders will receive 1.5 shares of MITT for each share of Western Asset Mortgage Corporation common stocked owned and a cash payment from Angelo Gordon equal to approximately 9.99% of the aggregate per share merger consideration (not to exceed $7 million in total).

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DBTX to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $4.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradeable contingent value right to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash if certain clinical development and regulatory milestones are achieved.

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTG to Cegeka Groep NV for $10.50 per share in cash for each share of CTG common stock owned.

