Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of VRTV, FRGI, TRHC, and SOVO

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTV to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LCC for $170.00 per share in cash for each share of VRTV common stock owned.

If you are a VRTV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FRGI to Authentic Restaurant Brands for $8.50 per share in cash for each share of FRGI common stock owned.

If you are a FRGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRHC to Nautic Partners for $10.50 per share in cash for each share of TRHC common stock owned.

If you are a TRHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SOVO to Campbell Soup Company for $23.00 per share in cash for each share of SOVO common stock owned.

If you are a SOVO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

