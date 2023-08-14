HOPE FOR CUBA PARTNERS WITH AGAPE FLIGHTS TO BRING HUMANITARIAN AID TO CUBA

Hope for Cuba Foundation announces partnership with new advisory board member Dr. Allen Speer, CEO of Florida based Agape Flights.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Cuba Foundation announces partnership with new advisory board member Dr. Allen Speer, CEO of Florida based Agape Flights. For over forty years, Agape Flights has been flying mail and humanitarian supplies to missionary partners in the Caribbean. This partnership will allow Hope for Cuba Foundation to fly much needed provisions and necessities and medical supplies to directly benefit people in Cuba.

Made possible by various donors, Hope for Cuba Foundation will be sending Tender Mercies high protein rice and bean bowls. Each packet of Tender Mercies can serve five people at a cost of about 10 cents per serving and has a shelf life of over 2 years. Founded by Larry Herman of Midwest Food Bank, Tender Mercies is a blend of vegetable protein, rice, dehydrated beans and chicken seasonings. By adding boiling water, the result is a have a high fiber, high protein, nutritionally balanced meal.

Hope for Cuba Foundation will also partner with Agape Flights to ship Water One™ high-volume water filters to

Cuba. The filters have the capability of removing both bacteria and viruses from the water to allow for safe water consumption.

Currently waiting for the OFAC license to be renewed, Agape Flights expects to resume their mercy flights to Cuba early this fall. In the meantime, Hope for Cuba and Agape are shipping supplies as needed. When flights resume, planes will be met by local missionaries on ground in Cuba and distributed to people in Cuba via the Catholic Church, the Council of Churches of Cuba and other volunteer organizations in Cuba.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership that will not only expedite the time it takes to get supplies to Cuba, but will increase the amount of humanitarian supplies we can send and reduce the high cost to ship these items,” said HFC Founder and President, Jorge Ignacio Fernandez. “Together with Agape we will be able to make an even stronger impact on the health and wellness of the Cuban people. We are truly grateful for this strong partnership with Agape Flights and the wealth of experience Dr. Speer and his team bring to delivering vital humanitarian items throughout the Caribbean.”

About Hope For Cuba Foundation:

Hope For Cuba is a non-profit humanitarian organization. Its key purpose includes providing humanitarian

aid to the Cuban people, conducting humanitarian projects related to health and medical matters,

promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities, expanding cultural exchanges, encouraging

scientific research collaborations, and supporting a path to achieving full normalization of relations.

You can learn more about HFC, sponsor a water filter station in your name, donate to Food for Cuba or other

projects by visiting www.hopeforCuba.org