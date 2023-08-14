Mobius Vendor Partners Supports Lemonjuice Solutions’ Charity of Choice
Mobius Vendor Partners Supports Lemonjuice Solutions’ Charity of Choice. Keep Ukraine Strong Focus is on Humanitarian Efforts for SoldiersINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bob Kobek
317-816-6000 Ext. 100
Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod
760-803-4522
Mobius Vendor Partners Supports Lemonjuice Solutions’ Charity of Choice
Keep Ukraine Strong Focus is on Humanitarian Efforts for Soldiers
Mobius VP, LLC, the Indianapolis-based professional business process consulting firm that developed, deployed and currently manages CustomerCount®, an online customer feedback system, has thrown its philanthropic efforts toward Lemonjuice Solutions to show its support for its client.
According to Bob Kobek, President/CEO Mobius VP, “Many of Lemonjuice’s key team members are Ukrainian nationals working from less than ideal conditions. Fortunately, these folks have employment. But money is sorely needed to keep this proud nation protecting its land and its people.”
The funds raised by #KeepUkraineStrong are to support Ukrainian Soldiers and Families directly or jointly with partner organizations. The organization is run by volunteers, so the administrative costs are minimal, and all money raised goes for items and services that are truly needed and timely.
Lemonjuice stands in in unwavering solidarity with the families left shattered by the loss of loved ones who sacrificed in service to Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Jan Barrow, Vice President of Development. “To provide solace and support, we are in the process of establishing a shelter, a sanctuary for the wives and children left behind. In this sanctuary, they will find comfort, care, and the knowledge that they are not alone in their grief.”
“Philanthropy is in our DNA. As an organization we support numerous charities and Keep Ukraine Strong deserves our attention. If we can help Lemonjuice get more visibility and raise much needed funds for this cause nothing would please us more,” said Kobek. “We invite our colleagues in the hospitality and healthcare industries to visit this web site to learn more about this vital organization and donate to: www.keepukrainestrong.org.
CustomerCount, created by MobiusVP, collects, measures and reports customer feedback through branded, customized online surveys. These surveys are formulated to measure the quality of the customer experience in more than forty languages. CustomerCount feedback systems may be integrated into most any customer interaction ranging from point of original contact to post-trip experience and every touch point in between.
MobiusVP and CustomerCount recently was honored by GNEX and the BBB as leaders in corporate social responsibility.
In addition to KUS, some of CustomerCount’s community, philanthropic and service oriented endeavors include conducting pro bono survey services for such 501C(3) organizations as BGV Gives, Christel House, and Children’s TherAplay where MobiusVP’s EVP Lisa Kobek is President of the Board of Directors.
The lengthy litany of MobiusVP’s industry volunteerism includes a regular podcast called “Bobcast.” An integral part of the programming is the inclusion of the guest’s “Charity of Choice.” Guests of the Bobcast are encouraged to share something about the charity, their involvement and how viewers can get involved themselves. And no guest leaves without CustomerCount donating to their cause. About Mobius Vendor Partners
Founded in 1999, Mobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts. About CustomerCount®
CustomerCount is a feature-rich, cloud-based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty and improve your bottom line. Developed and managed by Mobius Vendor Partners, CustomerCount was initially designed for the timeshare and contact center industries and is now used by organizations across numerous different vertical markets and industries. For more information, visit www.customercount.com or call 317-816-6000.
About Lemonjuice Solutions Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions is a leading provider of professional management, strategic planning and execution, investment capital, and technology solutions for timeshares, condominiums, and mixed-use properties. With its Resorts Reimagined™ program, Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions rejuvenates timeshare resorts and condominiums, ensuring maximum value for owners. By aligning its interests with owners, stakeholders, and associations, Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions delivers innovative, results-driven solutions that foster growth and profitability. To learn more about Lemonjuice Solutions, contact Jan Barrow at 863-602-8804 or email Jan.Barrow@Lemonjuice.biz
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+1 760-803-4522
georgi@gbgandassociates.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn