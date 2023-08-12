Inspiring the Future of Tech Entrepreneurs: Introducing the John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Visionaries

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is thrilled to announce its launch, offering a prestigious opportunity for current business and tech students in the United States to pave the way for a brighter future. With a one-time award of $1,000, this scholarship aims to empower the next generation of innovative minds and transform the global tech industry.



The scholarship is the brainchild of Mr. John Mattera, a prominent figure in the fintech and investment sectors. Known for his visionary investments and dedication to supporting others, Mr. Mattera is also a philanthropist who has established the Mattera Foundation, supporting education, healthcare, and community development. As part of his commitment to nurturing the innovators of tomorrow, he is delighted to introduce the John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs.

"At the heart of innovation lies the passion to make a positive impact. With this scholarship, we aim to fuel the dreams of tech-savvy entrepreneurs who have the power to revolutionize industries and drive progress," said Mr. Mattera.

The scholarship is open to both current business or tech undergraduate students enrolled in accredited U.S. universities and high school students who have been accepted to attend a university in the United States with the intention of pursuing a business or tech degree. Prospective applicants will have a chance to showcase their creativity and critical thinking skills through a competitive essay contest.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates are required to submit an original essay of no more than 1000 words, addressing the following thought-provoking question:

"Identify a global industry that is primed for significant transformation and discuss how an innovative tech business idea could revolutionize the way it operates."

Applicants must demonstrate a profound understanding of the chosen industry's current challenges, inefficiencies, or areas of growth. Furthermore, they must outline a unique and innovative tech business concept that has the potential to address these issues and bring meaningful improvements to the industry. Factors such as market feasibility, scalability, and the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the proposed business idea will be taken into account during the selection process.

The deadline for applications is November 15, 2023. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on December 15, 2023, receiving a one-time award of $1,000 to support their educational journey.

To apply for the John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs and for more information about the scholarship criteria and application process, please visit the official scholarship website at https://johnmatterascholarship.com/john-mattera-scholarship/.

About John Mattera: Mr. John Mattera is a prominent investor and entrepreneur in the fintech industry, with a keen interest in clean technology, automotive engineering, and alternative energy. In addition to his successful ventures in private equity and investment firms, Mr. Mattera is a dedicated philanthropist, supporting various charitable causes through the Mattera Foundation. His commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech innovators led to the establishment of the Mattera Reserve Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs, providing financial assistance to students pursuing degrees in technology or entrepreneurship. Through his scholarships, Mr. Mattera aims to empower students to achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in their respective fields.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: John JD Mattera Organization: John Mattera Scholarship Website: https://johnmatterascholarship.com Email: apply@johnmatterascholarship.com