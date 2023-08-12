SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baxter International Inc. - BAX

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baxter International Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Baxter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 28, 2022, Baxter issued a press release in which the Company lowered its earning guidance to a range of $1.82 to $1.92 per diluted share. Explaining the lower guidance, Baxter cited “ongoing supply chain challenges causing increased inflationary pressures as well as difficulty in accessing critical components along with the impact of increased prices of diesel fuel impacting freight expenses.”

On this news, Baxter’s stock price fell $7.30 per share, or 10.93%, to close at $59.50 per share on July 28, 2022.

Then, on October 27, 2022, Baxter issued a press release in which the Company again lowered its earnings guidance to a “loss of $4.52 to $4.45 per diluted share”, again citing global supply chain constraints.

On this news, Baxter’s stock price fell $3.66 per share, or 6.35%, to close at $53.97 per share on October 27, 2022.

On January 6, 2023, Baxter disclosed that it was spinning off its Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units and simplifying its operating model and manufacturing footprint to improve operational efficiencies.

On this news, Baxter’s stock price fell $4.12 per share, or 7.84%, to close at $48.45 per share on January 6, 2023.

Finally, on February 9, 2023, Baxter reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The Company’s press release stated that “[o]ngoing macroeconomic challenges and supply chain headwinds continue to weigh on business performance” and stated that the Company’s full-year U.S. GAAP diluted earnings resulted in a loss of $4.83 per share.

On this news, Baxter’s stock price fell $5.54 per share, or 12.13%, to close at $40.14 per share on February 9, 2023.

