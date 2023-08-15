Global Green Cement Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Green Cement Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Green Cement Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green cement market size is predicted to reach $46.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.
The growth in the green cement market is due to the growth of awareness related to a reduction in carbon emissions and its detrimental effects. North America region is expected to hold the largest green cement market share. Major players in the green cement market include ACC Limited, Anhui Conch Cement, Solidia Technologies, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, UltraTech Cement Limited, VotorantimCimentos.
Green Cement Market Segments
• By Type: Fly-ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Other Types
• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By End User: New Constructions Activities, Repair & Maintenance Activities
• By Geography: The global green cement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Green cement refers to a form of cement produced with the help of a carbon-negative manufacturing process, which is an environmentally friendly process that reduces the carbon footprint of cement production and also reduces cement consumption. The raw materials used in it are discarded industrial wastes such as blast furnace slag, fly ash, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Green Cement Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
