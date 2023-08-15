Epoxide Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Epoxide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Epoxide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the epoxide market size is predicted to reach $84.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the epoxide market is due to the rise in the demand for soap and soap products. North America region is expected to hold the largest epoxide market share. Major players in the epoxide industry include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Daelim Co. Ltd., Dymax Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Epoxide Market Segments

• By Type: Ethylene Oxide, Propylene Oxide

• By Component: Epoxies, Hardeners

• By Application: Coated Fabric, Wire and Cable, Flooring and Wall Coverings, Film and Sheet, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global epoxide industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Epoxides refer to a volatile organic cyclic type of ether compound that is colorless and non-polar. The basic structure of an epoxide contains an oxygen atom attached to two adjacent carbon atoms of a hydrocarbon. The most common epoxy resin is formed through the reaction of epichlorohydrin with bisphenol. Epoxide market consists of sales of epoxides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to manufacture various types of products such as surfactants, adhesives, coatings, drugs, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Epoxide Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Epoxide Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

