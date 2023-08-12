Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,508 in the last 365 days.

REVISED: DLNR News Release-Aerial Photos and Video of all Four Maui Fires, August 11, 2023

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is providing aerial video and photos from flyovers today, of all four fires spread this week by winds from a hurricane passing south of the state. All images and video courtesy: Hawai‘i DLNR

 

Olinda fire (Upcountry Maui):

This fire likely started across Olinda Road from the Maui Bird Conservation Center, operated by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on land and facilities under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). Lance DeSilva, the fire manager for DOFAW’s Maui Branch estimates this fire is 70% contained. On today’s flight he mapped the perimeter of the fire to estimate its size. His report is pending. The video contains an interview with Lance DeSilva.

 

Video – Olinda wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853860983

 

Video – Interview with Lance DeSilva, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (8-11-23):

https://vimeo.com/853866151

(Transcription attached)

 

Video – Security camera footage at Maui Bird Conservation Center (August 7, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853861911

 

Photographs – Olinda wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ipj2ccg3y53r53c/AACpZn51foEC0cRdU8-xe1pka?dl=0

 

 

Kula fire (Upcountry Maui):

Numerous homes in this area were destroyed and Maui County firefighters were still on the scene this morning.  Please check with the Maui County Fire Dept., for details as it is the lead on this fire.

 

Video – Kula wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853868156

 

Photographs – Kula wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/v0iz9uup06mfit268bjcw/h?rlkey=o0x1ihvaezb3652q8pwm5f58i&dl=0

 

Pulehu wildfire (Central Maui):

This fire scorched grasslands above Kihei and burned mostly on Haleakala Ranch lands. A few small “smokers” were visible from the air today. Please check with the Maui County Fire Dept., for details as it is the lead on this fire.

 

Video – Pulehu wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853869395

 

Photographs – Pulehu wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/agtspbe4f87u1akohtao7/h?rlkey=5g4yy1ajjecib4h4pwvbuotrv&dl=0

 

Lahaina fire (West Maui):

 

Video – Lahaina fire aerials (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853870275

 

Photographs – Lahaina fire aerials (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w0pkhiwob2r1jl2ydglhj/h?rlkey=n51da418hanhm05e97uzm03n8&dl=0

 

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison
Senior Communications Manager
Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396

You just read:

REVISED: DLNR News Release-Aerial Photos and Video of all Four Maui Fires, August 11, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more