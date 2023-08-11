Submit Release
Utah Attorney General’s Office Responds to Federal Judge’s Ruling on Monuments Case

Today, the Utah Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement in response to Federal Judge David Nuffer’s ruling on the Monuments case:

“The Attorney General’s Office respectfully but strongly disagrees with the court’s order on the Monuments case today. We will appeal the dismissal in order to stand up against President Biden’s egregious abuse of the Antiquities Act.”

