Carol Davidson Pens Her Powerful Journey of Healing and Empowerment in “Speak to That Mountain”
On overcoming abuse, finding faith, and unlocking the power of forgiveness, “Speak to That Mountain” is a fountain of hope and fortitude.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Because love forgives, because love heals, because love protects, because love gives unconditionally, love doesn’t ask for anything in return. Love picks up when we fall down. Love fills the emptiness in us. Love sacrifices for us. When you release love into any situation, you have released God into it,” passionately proclaims Carol Davidson in her book, “Speak to That Mountain.”
At her lowest point, Carol heard the divine command, "Speak to that Mountain," and her life took a sacred turn. Driven by God's tender mercies and love, Carol poured her heart onto the pages, birthing a teaching, healing, and mentoring book, recently republished under Writers’ Branding.
A beacon of hope for those grappling with resentful thoughts, low self-esteem, confusion, doubt, and fear, “Speak to That Mountain” amplifies that victory is attainable when one speaks to his own mountain head-on through the Word of God. Sharing her journey of enduring 42 long years of abuse and how she found healing, faith, and empowerment through God’s grace, Carol expounds the process of forgiveness and how to build unwavering faith to conquer any challenge life throws.
A devoted grandmother with a fervent prayer life, Carol has prayed for people that have been healed of blindness, deafness, arthritis, and cancer—witnessing God’s miracles more so with her book. Readers have credited “Speak to That Mountain” with saving marriages and leading individuals to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
A guide toward a path of healing, faith, and empowerment to surmount any problem, “Speak to That Mountain” by Carol Davidson is available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
