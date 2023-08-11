Four Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington Counties) provided the following four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Sara Bauer, Fremont, NE; Luke Henderson, Norfolk, NE; Louvontree Hunter, Dakota City, NE; and Patrick Runge, Omaha, NE.  

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Hartington, Cedar County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Douglas L. Luebe.

