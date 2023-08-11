NEBRASKA, August 11 - Contact:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jim Kamm as State Tax Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Jim Kamm as the new Tax Commissioner. Kamm, who currently serves as the assistant vice chancellor for the Business and Finance Division at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), will begin leading the Department of Revenue on Sept. 5.

“Jim has decades of experience in banking and financial services,” said Gov. Pillen. “That, combined with his public service, makes Jim a great pick to lead the agency.”

“The opportunity to serve Nebraskans in this role is humbling and an honor,” said Kamm. “I am thrilled to bring my combined knowledge and service in both public and private industry to Nebraska’s tax code.”

“I’ve known Jim Kamm both personally and professionally for a number of years,” said Scott Moore, Union Pacific Railroad executive and former Nebraska Secretary of State and state senator. “Jim has that grounded Nebraska background coupled with a long history in state business and higher education that make him an outstanding choice for this role in the Pillen administration.”

Prior to his role at UNO, Kamm held leadership roles at First Westroads Bank, TierOne, and First National Bank of Omaha. Kamm received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in finance and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

In announcing his appointment of Kamm, Gov. Pillen also expressed his gratitude to Deputy Tax Commissioner Glen White for serving in the interim role as tax commissioner since Dec. 2022.