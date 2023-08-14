Premier Cannabis Cultivator CULTA Partners with Grow Light Design (GLD) to Revolutionize Cultivation Practices
CULTA adopts Grow Light Design’s intercanopy lighting to improve quality and yield
GLD has provided us with a solution that addresses the challenges we faced with traditional lighting systems and enables us to achieve consistently improved quality and yield.”CAMBRIDGE, MARYLAND, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CULTA, a renowned cannabis cultivator known for their commitment to excellence, has successfully implemented Grow Light Design's (GLD’s) innovative "Surround LED" intercanopy lighting system in their state-of-the-art cultivation facility.
— Jay Bouton
The collaboration between CULTA and GLD has yielded groundbreaking results, transforming cultivation practices and setting a new standard for the industry.
Over the course of three consecutive trials, CULTA's Senior Director of Cultivation, Jay Bouton, meticulously evaluated the effects of GLD's Surround LED system on their cultivation operations. The results were nothing short of exceptional, showcasing substantial improvements in production and operational efficiency.
With the implementation of GLD's Surround LED system, CULTA achieved an average increase in production of 26% across three harvest cycles. This remarkable boost in yield highlights the effectiveness of the intercanopy lighting design, which delivers light directly to the lower canopy to boost photosynthesis and increase flower quality and yield in those areas. CULTA's cultivation team reported enhanced plant health, balanced growth, and increased overall productivity as a direct result of GLD's innovative technology.
One of the key advantages of GLD's Surround LED system is its ability to overcome traditional challenges in controlled environment cultivation. Unlike traditional overhead lighting systems, GLD's intercanopy lighting is specifically designed to operate in close proximity to the plants. It allows the lighting to even touch the plants without causing damage, as the lighting system is custom tuned to deliver ideal amounts of light without compromising plant health.
CULTA also experienced a minimal increase in labor requirements, with less than a 10% rise during the evaluation period. The Surround LED system's streamlined design and low impact to accessing the plants eliminates time-consuming adjustments and maneuvering typically associated with inter-canopy lighting. This resulted in improved operational efficiency and minimal impact on labor costs for CULTA.
"We are thrilled with the transformative impact GLD's Surround LED system has had on our cultivation operations," said Jay Bouton, senior director of cultivation at CULTA. "The increased production and improved plant health we have observed demonstrate the game-changing potential of this technology. GLD has provided us with a solution that addresses the challenges we faced with traditional lighting systems and enables us to achieve consistently improved quality and yield."
The success achieved through this partnership has cemented CULTA's position as a leading innovator in the cannabis industry. Their commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and optimizing cultivation practices has set a new benchmark for excellence in the market.
"We are proud to have CULTA as our valued partner in revolutionizing cultivation practices," stated Scott Eddins, CEO of Grow Light Design. "CULTA's rigorous evaluation process and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions for the cannabis industry. We are thrilled to witness the transformative results of our Surround LED system and look forward to empowering more cultivators with our technology."
The success story of CULTA and GLD serves as a testament to the potential of innovative lighting solutions in the cannabis industry. By overcoming traditional challenges and revolutionizing cultivation practices, they have paved the way for improved yields, enhanced plant health, and increased operational efficiency.
ABOUT CULTA
Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long-overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life-saving medicine and a lifestyle.
To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io.
ABOUT GROW LIGHT DESIGN
GLD designs and manufactures state-of-the-art intercanopy lighting systems with a focus on innovation and sustainability that deliver light to underserved areas of the plant to promote unrealized growth when compared with traditional lighting methods alone. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to excellence, GLD empowers cultivators to achieve exceptional results. To learn more please visit www.growlightdesign.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Scott Eddins
Grow Light Design, LLC
+1 817-729-8040
scott@growlightdesign.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram