BlackRock® Canada Announces Changes to its iShares Fund Lineup

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) announced plans today to terminate the following funds (collectively, the “Terminating Funds”), based on an ongoing process to review its product lineup and meet the evolving needs of Canadian investors. Each Terminating Fund will terminate on or about the applicable termination date set out below (with respect to a Terminating Fund, its “Termination Date”).



Terminating Fund Name Ticker Termination Date iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS/

XFS.U October 24, 2023 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI October 24, 2023 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC October 24, 2023 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF October 30, 2023 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA October 30, 2023 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR October 24, 2023 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR October 24, 2023 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR October 24, 2023

BlackRock Canada expects that the units of each of the Terminating Funds will cease trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and be delisted from the TSX on or about October 17, 2023. The distribution reinvestment plan for each Terminating Fund will be terminated on or about September 15, 2023.

In connection with the termination, the assets of each Terminating Fund will be liquidated. As a Terminating Fund’s portfolio assets may be sold for cash prior to the applicable Termination Date, such Terminating Fund may accordingly deviate from its investment objectives and strategies. As soon as practicable following the applicable Termination Date for a Terminating Fund, the liquidation proceeds will be distributed, after paying or providing for all liabilities and obligations of such Terminating Fund, pro rata among unitholders of record of such Terminating Fund on the applicable Termination Date for such Terminating Fund. Following the termination and distributions described above with respect to a Terminating Fund, such Terminating Fund will be dissolved. BlackRock Canada will issue an additional press release on or about each Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations.

