5 Benefits of Ceramic Coating Any Car in Florida
Learn how professionally installed ceramic coatings deliver a high quality, consistent application guaranteed to last with proper care.
By preserving the vehicle's like-new appearance, ceramic coatings can help maintain resale value while giving car owners additional peace of mind to enjoy their investment for years down the road.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Florida, car enthusiasts and everyday vehicle owners alike are always on the lookout for better ways to protect their vehicles from the elements and keep them in pristine, showroom condition.
Just the same, most people lead busy lives and don't want to dedicate large chunks of time every week to maintain their vehicle's appearance.
Two of the most popular products available today which have reshaped the automotive care industry are paint protection film and ceramic coatings.
Both have their own uses and benefits, and there are many different brands today for the consumer to choose from. While PPF is often an excellent investment, we will be discussing ceramic coatings exclusively in this article. Read more about the differences between paint protection film and ceramic coatings here.
Ceramic Coatings 101: DIY vs. Professional Installation
A ceramic coating is typically a semi-permanent coating that starts off as a liquid, then begins to chemically bond to the vehicle's paint in one or more layers as it dries after application, resulting in a longer-lasting and more durable finish than traditional car wax.
Entry-level ceramic coatings can be purchased as DIY kits, though the installation process is not as simple as many may think. Most vehicles require paint correction, and if not done properly, imperfections in the paint (such as swirls) can show right through the newly applied ceramic coating. This can lead to an uneven coating that will not look as good as the original finish nor withstand the test of time.
A true ceramic coating installation is a time-consuming, multi-stage process best done by a trained professional. Reputable shops will clearly state how long their ceramic coating is designed to last, and will provide care instructions meant to avoid causing unnecessary damage to the coating. Some of the highest quality ceramic coating manufacturers, such as 3M, will only allow their product to be installed by trained professionals at a certified shop.
Simply put, professionally installed ceramic coatings deliver a high quality, consistent application that is guaranteed to last with proper care. Not to mention, all of that time and effort which would have been spent on a DIY installation can now be utilized elsewhere.
The coating itself is typically of higher grade when professionally installed, since the most reputable shops will only want to carry the best products available to them. The cost for superior performance, longevity and durability from an industry-leading ceramic coating like 3M is often not as high as many may think.
1. Unmatched Long-Term Protection
When properly installed, a ceramic coating forms a transparent, protective layer over the vehicle's paint which acts as a shield against various environmental contaminants. High quality products like 3M Ceramic Coating provide enhanced protection from harmful UV rays, oxidation, bird droppings, bug splatters, acid rain, and even minor scratches.
By preserving the vehicle's like-new appearance, ceramic coatings can help maintain resale value while giving car owners additional peace of mind to enjoy their investment for years down the road.
2. Superior Gloss and Shine
One of the most noticeable benefits of a quality ceramic coating is the stunning glossy finish it imparts to a vehicle's surface. The coating's hydrophobic properties ensure that water, dirt, and grime slide off effortlessly, leaving behind a radiant and mirror-like shine.
After professional application, the vehicle will appear as if it just rolled off the showroom floor, turning heads at each stop on the road. These enhanced aesthetics are not only a sight to behold, but also make regular car maintenance a breeze.
3. Keeps Vehicles Cleaner, Longer
This should be #1: Say goodbye to countless hours spent on arduous car washing sessions. With a ceramic coated vehicle, the cleaning process is simplified dramatically, making the everyday care routine more convenient than ever before. The hydrophobic nature of the coating means that water and contaminants cannot adhere to the surface easily.
As a result, dirt and grime are effortlessly repelled, meaning that minimal effort is needed to keep any coated car looking spotless. Forget about the hassle of frequent waxing and polishing; ceramic coating reinvents the car care routine, giving vehicle owners more time on the road to enjoy their prized possession.
Another unexpected result of less frequent car washes & polishings is that ceramic coatings can actually help benefit the environment, since the simplified car care process uses significantly less water and generates less waste from consumables such as soap and wax/polishing products.
4. Added Chemical Resistance
All automotive paint colors and types are susceptible to damage from harsh chemicals both on and off the road. Most urban roads, especially after periods of heavy rainfall, are often contaminated with a mixture of harsh chemicals that can splash onto a vehicle's paint just from everyday driving.
There's also the risk posed from chemical agents found in many automotive cleaning products, where sometimes even the product label's stated claims of being safe for use don't necessarily hold up in the real world.
High quality, professionally installed ceramic coatings such as those offered by 3M chemically bond to form an invisible layer of protection on top of the vehicle's paint, adding significant resistance against chemical stains and etching.
The coating's tight chemical bonding ensures that even powerful detergents or solvents are not going to harm a car's paintwork as long as the coating remains intact. This gives vehicle owners assurance when cleaning and operating their vehicles, knowing that there is an invisible shield between those chemicals and the paint serving as a barrier against thousands of potentially harmful chemicals.
5. Cost-Effective Long-Term Investment
Although getting a professionally installed ceramic coating may seem like a significant upfront investment, it ultimately proves to be very cost-effective in the long run. By eliminating the need for frequent washing, waxing, polishing, and paint correction - both time and money are saved through the ceramic coating's drastically simplified vehicle care schedule.
Moreover, high quality ceramic coatings provide protection against various environmental hazards and UV damage from the sun that can potentially prevent costly repainting or extensive detailing work down the line.
In essence, a professionally installed ceramic coating can be a smart investment that not only enhances a vehicle's aesthetics, but also helps retain its resale value while also reducing maintenance expenses.
Experience The Benefits of 3M Ceramic Coating Today
In conclusion, professionally applied ceramic coatings provide an array of unparalleled benefits for car owners without the hassles and headaches of DIY installation.
A well-maintained ceramic coating can last for many years, providing long-lasting exterior protection, superior gloss and chemical resistance as well as a long-term cost savings thanks to a greatly simplified care routine.
By choosing an industry-leading product like 3M Ceramic Coating, any vehicle owner can enjoy these benefits that have revolutionized the automotive care industry. Contact Pro Tint of Florida today and experience the ultimate in vehicle protection.
