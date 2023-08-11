Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Further Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HMACU, the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Able View Inc. (“Able View”), has deposited into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) an aggregate amount of $227,700 (representing approximately $0.033 per public share), in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from August 15, 2023 to September 14, 2023. The Company issued one unsecured promissory note in an amount of $227,700, to Able View with a principal amount equal to the amount deposited. The promissory note bears no interest and is convertible into the Company’s units (with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination) at a price of $10.00 per unit at the closing of a business combination by the Company. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete a business combination.

ABOUT HAINAN MANASLU ACQUISITION CORP.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus on industries that complement its management team’s background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team and advisor to identify and acquire a business. However, the Company will not consummate an initial business combination with an entity or business with China operations consolidated through a variable interest entity structure.

