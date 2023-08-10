Idaho Fish and Game surveys trophy trout waters in the Southeast Region

Treasureton Reservoir

Rainbow trout as well as rainbow trout x cutthroat trout hybrids, commonly called hybrids, were captured at Treasureton Reservoir in the 2023 survey. Twenty-seven rainbow trout were sampled with an average length of 18 inches and average weight of 2.5 pounds. These averages have increased since the 2017 electrofishing survey when rainbow trout averaged 15.8 inches and 1.7 pounds. The largest rainbow trout captured in 2023 was 25.6 inches and weighed 5.75 pounds.

Our survey also captured 21 hybrids with an average length of 16 inches and average weight of 1.8 pounds. The average size of hybrids has decreased since 2017 when average length was 19.8 inches and weight was 2.8 pounds. The largest hybrid captured in 2023 was 21.8 inches and weighed 4.3 pounds. Harvestable trout were more numerous in Treasureton Reservoir than Daniels Reservoir with 27% of the sampled trout measuring 20 inches in length or greater.

Treasureton Reservoir was treated with rotenone in 2018 to eliminate largemouth bass from the reservoir. Our survey did not capture any largemouth bass, which is good news for the trout fishery. Treasureton Reservoir also has an additional regulation with no size or bag limit on bass species to help prevent their establishment. However, we did capture 363 green sunfish with an average size of 4.8 inches. This species was likely illegally introduced to Treasureton Reservoir sometime after the 2018 rotenone treatment. Fisheries managers will be watching this population closely to determine if it may negatively impact the trophy trout population in Treasureton Reservoir.

Springfield Lake

Prior to the 2023 lowland lake survey, Springfield Lake had not been surveyed since 2008. In this year’s survey, 15 rainbow trout were captured with an average length of 17.8 and an average weight of 2.2 pounds. The largest rainbow trout measured 23.5 inches and weighed 4.3 pounds. Harvestable trout were present in Springfield Lake with 33% of the rainbow trout sampled measuring 20 inches in length or greater.

Springfield Lake also had numerous nongame fish present with 452 Utah chub and 251 Utah suckers captured. Future management of this lake may include reducing the densities of Utah chub and Utah suckers to promote trout growth. Over the past three years, we have significantly increased hatchery stocking at this fishery. Despite these efforts, our results suggest that trout fishing at Springfield Lake will be challenging until limiting factors have been addressed.