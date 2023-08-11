Back-To-School Vaccination Clinics will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, October 8 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Registration for fall programs and activities at Montgomery Parks and Montgomery Recreation will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Samuels, community health nurse at Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Disease Control and Immunization Program; Michelle Ramírez, community outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks, and Judi-Lei Hernández, recreation specialist for the Office of Communications and Public Outreach at Montgomery Recreation. The show will air on Friday, August 11 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

To prepare for the 2023-2024 school year, DHHS will hold free child vaccination clinics throughout the month of August. Maryland law requires students to be vaccinated against a variety of diseases. Students who do not have proof of the required vaccinations on the first day of school must show proof of a vaccination appointment scheduled within 20 calendar days. For more information about the locations and hours of operations, click here.

As summer winds down, Montgomery Parks will host a variety of events and activities for all ages. Free performances in the parks will take place in August and will include a kids’ concert with 1, 2, 3 Andrés on August 15, a concert with dueling pianos on August 16, as well as a back-to-school comedy show on August 17 at Cabin John Regional Park starting at 6 p.m. Ms. Ramirez will also discuss the registration process for all fall programs, which will open on August 14.

As we approach fall, Montgomery Recreation also invites County residents to join their fall programs and activities. Starting August 14, registration will be available in-person or online at ActiveMONTGOMERY.org. Residents will be able to build their own guide filled with programs tailored to their interests. Ms. Hernández will discuss the fall curriculum designed to promote an active and healthier lifestyle.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

