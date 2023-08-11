Statement From Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, Chair of the Education and Culture Committee, Regarding Serious Allegations Related to MCPS Principal

MARYLAND, November 8 - For Immediate Release: Friday, August 11, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, chair of the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, released the following statement related to the serious allegations regarding a Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) principal detailed in The Washington Post today.

“I am deeply disturbed by the The Washington Post’s article released this morning related to allegations regarding a MCPS principal.

“The allegations are serious and concerning, and must be thoroughly, impartially and comprehensively investigated. MCPS should be clear with the County Council and the public about how this matter will be investigated and ensure that community members are aware of how they can report experiences that may be relevant to the investigation.

“The safety of staff and students is paramount to an effective learning environment, and it is essential that our school system treat allegations of this nature in a prompt and serious manner. The concerns voiced by members of our community regarding harassment, bullying and fear of reprisals should be taken with the utmost seriousness. That kind of culture is entirely unacceptable in our school system and anywhere.”

