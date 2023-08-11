Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 17-Day Extension of Record Gulf Recreational Red Snapper Season

2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of Gulf red snapper

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida is extending the already record 2023 recreational Gulf red snapper season by 17 days, adding every Friday through Saturday in September, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day to the previously announced season. The 2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.

Those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf, and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit that are limited to fishing in state waters, will be able to participate in the 2023 Gulf red snapper season.

“I am proud to extend our historic Gulf red snapper season and provide even more opportunities for anglers of all ages to see why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While Biden and his federal agencies shorten seasons and strangle fishing opportunities elsewhere, we’re showing what responsible, freedom-minded government can accomplish.”

“The Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy this recreational opportunity,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “Being able to extend the season 17 days will allow additional access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

These dates extend the fall season by 17 days. The fall season now includes every Friday–Sunday throughout the months of September, October, and November as well as Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day. See the updated fall season dates below:

September 1–4 (Friday–Monday of Labor Day Weekend)

September 8–10

September 15–17

September 22–24

September 29–October 1

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 23–26 (Thanksgiving Weekend)

Make your plans to get on the water, and if you want to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Find more on recreational snapper regulations here.