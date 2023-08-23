Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Congratulates Matthew D Schaffer for Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, a prominent law firm specializing in personal injury and maritime law, is delighted to extend its warmest congratulations to Matthew D. Schaffer for his exceptional achievement. Matthew's unwavering dedication and profound expertise in Admiralty and Maritime Law have rightfully earned him a prestigious spot in the distinguished 30ᵗʰ edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.
Recognizing Excellence in Admiralty and Maritime Law
The Best Lawyers in America® holds a sterling reputation for acknowledging exceptional legal professionals who consistently demonstrate excellence in their respective practice areas. Matthew D. Schaffer's remarkable commitment to his clients and his adept understanding of the intricacies of Admiralty and Maritime Law have truly set him apart.
A Remarkable Advocacy Track Record
Matthew's inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® stands as a testament to his exemplary legal acumen, steadfast ethical standards, and fervent dedication to achieving exceptional outcomes for his clients. He has consistently showcased a high level of commitment and proficiency in the realm of Admiralty and Maritime Law, positioning him as a reliable advocate for individuals seeking justice and rightful compensation in maritime-related cases.
In addition to his litigation record, his expertise has been sought-after several maritime disasters. Just recently, after the unfortunate implosion of the Titan submersible operated by OceanGate, attorney Shaffer was interviewed by “The Morning Sun”. His insight was displayed on different news media outlets like the BBC, The Telegraph, Bloomberg Law, and Fortune, among others.
About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, a renowned law firm, has built its reputation on an unyielding pursuit of justice on behalf of its clients. With a specific focus on personal injury and maritime law, the firm has consistently delivered exceptional legal representation and secured substantial settlements for clients across a diverse spectrum of cases.
A Heartfelt Congratulations to Matthew D. Schaffer
Once again, a heartfelt congratulations to Matthew D. Schaffer for this well-deserved recognition. His commitment to upholding excellence serves as a profound inspiration to all of us at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, as well as within the broader legal community.
For more information about Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP
Jonathan S. Harris
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Law Firm
+1 713-893-0971
jharris@smslegal.com
