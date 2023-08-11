Ponix MicroAg is going to Martha’s Vineyard 161st Agricultural Society Fair!

Nothing says August on the Island quite like the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair. The fair has grown into a four day island institution. From humble origins as a single day exhibition showcasing livestock and the enterprise of everyday life, the Fair has grown into an Island institution. The token final hurrah of summer, it is the place where islanders of all ages gather to meet—and eat—in the heat.

The fair runs from Thursday, August 17 to Sunday, August 20 and is one way that 30,000 visitors wind up their summers in New England.

This year’s theme at the fair is ‘Grow it, Sew it, Show it’.

With a pPod® micro-greenhouse you can Grow it Everywhere!™.

Come visit us at the Ponix MicroAg Booth 19. We will be demonstrating the many uses of the pPod® micro-greenhouse.

Enter our pPod® Sweepstakes at the fair!

Two lucky winners will each win a FREE Standard pPod® (retail value $290).

Visit our booth and scan the QR Code to enter (before 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 20 th ).

). No purchase necessary.

One entry per person. (winners must be at least 18 years old).

Winners will be notified by text message and must pick up their pPod® (in person) by 3:00 pm Sunday, August 20th.

For tickets and more information: Martha’s Vineyard Ag Fair

See you at the Fair!

The pPod ®

The pPod ® is the ideal micro-greenhouse for growing a wide variety of herbs and vegetables in any location.

It is specially designed to protect plants from wind, storms, pests, or freezing (with an optional heat mat).

The pPod’s rugged all-plastic insulating design has two flexible sliding access panels that also serve to control temperature and air flow.

By adding a Grow Light Kit, a pPod ® can be used indoors or supplement sunlight in shady areas outdoors.

The Standard pPod ® has a 2 ft x 2 ft base, is 32 inches tall, and can be expanded to any width.

The pPod ® is made entirely in the U.S.A. by a small business.

pPod ® Applications:

Urban gardening and Micro-farming on rooftops, terraces, balconies

Schools: Teaching students about growing plants in a controlled environment

Senior Centers and Hospitals: Therapeutic gardening

Restaurants: Garden to Plate, proprietary herbs, leafy greens

Community Gardens: Controlled environment for seedlings, propagation, and fragile plants

Stores and garden centers: Sell small and fragile plants in a protected environment

