MDC and Missouri Disabled Sportsmen host youth and mobility challenged dove hunt Sept. 1-3

LEONARD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will assist Missouri Disabled Sportsmen with their annual multi-day dove hunt for five mobility challenged hunters of any age and five youth hunters ages 8-17 in Knox and Macon counties Sept. 1-3.

Missouri Disabled Sportsmen will be providing experienced mentors to assist participants in the field, and track chairs will be on-site for the mobility challenged hunters to utilize. The Sept. 1hunt will be held on public land, and the Sept. 2-3 hunts will be held on private property with permission by the landowner. Locations for these hunts will be provided to the selected participants at a later date.

All participants 16 years of age and older are required to obtain their proper licensing, which includes a Missouri Small Game Hunting Permit along with a Migratory Bird Hunting Permit. These permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z5t. Participants are also responsible for their transportation and sleeping accommodations for the duration of the event.

The ten selected participants will be contacted by Missouri Disabled Sportsmen approximately two weeks before the event. Non-selected registrants will be placed on a waiting list in the event of cancelations. Registration for this event can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mt. Questions about this event can be sent to missouridisabledsportsmen@gmail.com.