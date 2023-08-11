Five Keys Charter School Announces The Print Shoppe Grand Opening on August 15th
Five Keys Charter School Announces The Print Shoppe Grand Opening on August 15th
Five Keys Charter School is to open its Print Shoppe / career training program to the public on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 10-2pm. A Grand Opening reception and ribbon cutting with local baked goods, refreshments, and entertainment will showcase student design and the Print Shoppe’s business and personal printing capabilities.
The Pacoima Chamber Commerce, Monica Rodriguez, LA City Councilwoman, 7th District, associates from the chamber, members from the Small Business Administration and local businesses support this exciting new venture and representatives will be attending.
The Print Shoppe is located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley at 13535 Van Nuys Boulevard, Suite B-8, Paicoima, CA.
Now, when considering business or personal printing projects there is an option to give back to the community. When printing copies, flyers, posters, business cards, forms, invitations, letterhead, brochures, annual reports, envelopes, books, labels, etc., 100% of proceeds will go to funding the Five Keys non-profit education program, where students get a second chance at a bright future and a free education with trade skills like printing. All projects will be directly helping students with education, jobs, etc.
“Growing up as a kid, I didn’t have the best examples set for me. I ended up going into the foster care system. I dropped out of high school around the 10th grade. But, it’s never too late to get your high school diploma or GED. I’m currently enrolled in Five Keys and it’s free!” said Lauren, a Five Keys student.
“Opening our Five Keys Print Shoppe Classroom to the public as a Social Enterprise will bolster our students’ education experience by immersing them in a real-world sales and production environment engaging clients and managing workflow. As a result, students will attain a high level of self-confidence and a variety of skill sets transferable to jobs in the graphic communications industry.” said Tom Hood, Graphic Design and Printing Teacher.
“We are thrilled to offer real life experience running a print shop for our students, who will earn academic credit and paycheck at the same time supporting our school. We also have a hands-on Xerox internship program.” said Steve Good, Five Keys President and CEO.
WATCH VIDEO (https://www.fivekeyscharter.org/print-shoppe)
Hours of Operation: 10-2 pm Monday - Friday. Walk in, make an appointment, send printing projects to: PrintShoppe@fivekeys.org or call 818.275.1676.
About Five Keys Charter School and Programs
Five Keys was founded in 2003 by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department as the first accredited charter high school in the nation to provide diploma programs for adults in county jails. Today Five Keys serves 30,000-plus Californians annually, spanning 14 counties in 25 county jails and over 120 teaching sites. In addition to schools, Five Keys operates multiple homeless shelters, permanent supportive housing programs, transitional employment programs, reentry programs and housing for women suffering from immense injustice, and the Furniture Annex in Stockton, CA. Five Keys is a second chance employer. Our goal is to restore communities through education and other programs that respond to the students’ and community needs —
which in turn creates safer communities. To visit or donate: www.fivekeys.org.
