Chip sealing of WY294 project near Ralston to begin next week

Chip sealing of a $5.6 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin next week on WY294 (Badger Basin Road) near Ralston.

Chip sealing is tentatively scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 17.

The 9.84-mile project includes rotomilling of existing pavement surfacing, a 2-inch asphalt pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail replacement, and other work. Project work begins at the intersection of US14A and WY294, south of Ralston, and extends 9.84 miles northwest to milepost 9.84 on WY294.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

"Motorists should expect 20-minute delays during chip sealing operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220, or by email.