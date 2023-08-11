Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mineral Resource Estimate at Bandeira and Outro Lado, Minas Gerais, Brazil

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports that it has filed a technical report, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), with respect to an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (the “MRE”) for the 100%-owned Itinga Lithium Project (Bandeira and Outro Lado deposits), located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for Lithium Ionic, Itinga Project, near Araçuai Village, Minas Gerais State, Brazil” (the "Technical Report") and dated August 10, 2023 (with an effective date of June 24, 2023).



On June 27, 2023, the Company announced a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate on its Itinga Lithium Project (the “Project”) in Minas Gerais, Brazil, of 7.57 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 1.40% lithium oxide (“Li2O”) of Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) and 11.86Mt grading 1.44% Li2O of Inferred resources. Please refer to the Company’s press release dated June 27, 2023 and the Technical Report for additional information regarding the MRE and the Project.

The Technical Report was prepared for Lithium Ionic by SGS Geological Services (“SGS”). The Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the MRE and the Technical Report are Maxime Dupéré, P. Geo, and Faisal Sayeed, P. Geo.

The Technical Report can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Lithium Ionic’s issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.lithiumionic.com.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Qualified Persons

Each of Maxime Dupéré, P. Geo, and Faisal Sayeed, P.Geo, of SGS is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data regarding the MRE included in this news release. Each of Mr. Dupéré and Mr. Sayeed is independent of Lithium Ionic. All other scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are Qualified Persons.

