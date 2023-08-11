Ethema Closes on Real Estate Transaction and Eliminates Major Debt

WEST PALM BEACH, FL , Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema”, “GRST” or the “Company”) filed an 8-K today reporting on the real estate transaction that closed August 4, 2023 and the history of agreements that led to the final closing. The net result of all the transactions on the company financial statements will be reflected in part on the Q2 filing and the balance on the Q3 filing.



Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “The closing of this deal is the result of a lot of hard work and effort and has directly benefited our shareholders. It is a huge improvement in the overall health of the Company. We have managed to keep our issued common stock static since March 2, 2022, which was difficult given the large amount of convertible debt we carried throughout that time. This real estate deal has eliminated a lot of debt, including all variable rate convertible debt and the Company is now free to focus on growth.”

Ethema is proud of our core mission which centers on delivering compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment. We operate under stringent ethical standards and maintain a robust admission process driven by patients' individual needs and clinical necessities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve those battling addiction.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Text to 416-500-0020

Twitter @healthethema