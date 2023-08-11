A Statement from First Lady Lori Shapiro on the Passing of First Lady Ellen Casey

Harrisburg, PA – Today, First Lady Lori Shapiro released the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Ellen Casey:

“On behalf of our entire family, Josh and I send our prayers and condolences to the Casey Family on the passing of First Lady Ellen Casey.

“Ellen was an ambassador for the Commonwealth and her beloved home of Scranton. Like Governor Casey, she made family, health, and children part of her life’s work. Her work to raise awareness around breast cancer, literacy, and so much more made the lives of countless Pennsylvanians better.

“We are grateful to Ellen for her dedication to the people of Pennsylvania. May her memory be a blessing for her family and all of us who benefited from her service.“

Today, the Governor ordered US and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across Pennsylvania to immediately fly at half-staff in honor of Former First Lady Ellen Casey.

# # #