Warner Music pioneers the future of the music industry by endorsing "Volveré," the world's first AI song featuring a deceased artist, Costa Rican Jose Capmany.

LA CALIFORNIA, SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where technology is reshaping the music industry, Warner Music Group's recent endorsement of the world's first official AI song featuring a deceased artist, has sent shockwaves throughout the community, reigniting the debate between the sanctity of an artist's voice and the unstoppable rise of AI.

The song, titled "Volveré", is a groundbreaking collaboration between Pedro Capmany, son of the late legendary Costa Rican rock artist, Jose Capmany, and Jotabequ GREY, a leading advertising agency. The song, released under the Warner Music Group's ADA Latin label, promises to be a haunting yet emotional duet between father and son, bridging the gap between life and death through artificial intelligence. A true masterpiece, or so they claim.

Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music, took to the Hollywood Reporter to address the elephant in the room - the ethics of using AI to bring back deceased artists. Highlighting the song as one of Warner's groundbreaking AI-driven projects, Kyncl emphasized that "artists have a choice". His stance is clear: while the technology exists and presents massive opportunities, the artists' voice and legacy must be preserved and respected.

"The thing that is important is: artists have a choice. There are some that may not like it, and that’s totally fine. And then there are some that will embrace it. And that’s also fine,” Kyncl stated, pointing out that "there’s nothing more precious to an artist than their voice". The underlying message? Warner is treading cautiously, but they're not backing down.

The genius behind the song, Pedro Capmany, expressed his gratitude to technology for allowing him to fulfill a lifelong dream of singing with his father, who tragically passed away when Pedro was just 13 years old. The lyrics of "Volveré" are an emotional tribute and conversation between father and son, capturing a moment that could never have been possible without the magic of AI.

But while the song might be a testament to the capabilities of technology, it also opens up a Pandora's box of ethical dilemmas. Where is the line drawn between honoring an artist's legacy and exploiting it for commercial gain?

With AI's capabilities advancing at a rapid pace, the controversy is only set to deepen. Will we see a future where deceased artists are 'resurrected' for concerts and new releases? Or will the industry take a more cautious approach, using AI to complement rather than replace?

As the debate rages on, one thing is for sure: Warner, Jotabequ, and Capmany have set a new precedent in the world of music, and the industry will never be the same again.

"Volveré" is now available for streaming on all major platforms. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/track/5zaPlbXQlyxOOXK5dBZzp8?si=9dd298af89e54a4a and join the conversation.

