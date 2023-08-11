RIDEQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTC Other: RIDEQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: August 4, 2022 to June 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly made and/or caused Lordstown to make false and/or misleading statements about Lordstown’s relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured.

