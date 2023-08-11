Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,502 in the last 365 days.

VZ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Verizon Communications Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 4, 2020 to July 26, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in VZ:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verizon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=43347&from=3

Verizon Communications Inc. NEWS - VZ NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Verizon Communications Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (2) it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (3) it was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Verizon you have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Verizon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the VZ lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verizon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=43347&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

VZ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Verizon Communications Inc. Shareholders

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more