POS Nerds Teams Up with HipFinity to Offer Cutting-Edge "HipTek" Payment Terminals

MARTINSVILLE, VA, US, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- POS Nerds, a leading provider of point-of-sale solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce its partnership with HipFinity to offer the innovative "HipTek" brand of payment terminals to its customers. This collaboration brings together the technological prowess of HipFinity's advanced payment solutions with POS Nerds' commitment to delivering tailored, user-friendly POS systems.

The integration of HipTek payment terminals into the POS Nerds product lineup marks a significant step forward in enhancing the customer experience for ISOs and consumers alike. HipFinity’s HipTek family of products and solutions include features which are designed to streamline payments, increase efficiency, and elevated customer satisfaction.

By incorporating HipTek payment terminals into their offerings, POS Nerds continues to demonstrate its dedication to staying at the forefront of technology trends, enabling businesses to stay competitive and provide superior customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with HipFinity and introduce their HipTek brand of payment terminals to our customers," said Art Trapp, CEO at POS Nerds. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and innovative solutions that empower resellers to thrive in today's dynamic market."

As part of the launch celebration, POS Nerds will be offering exclusive promotions and discounts for businesses looking to upgrade their point-of-sale systems with the new HipTek terminals.

For more information about the HipTek payment terminals and how they seamlessly integrate with POS Nerds' solutions, visit POS4Nerds.com.

About POS Nerds:

Founded in Houston, TX in 2018, POS Nerds is a leading provider of point-of-sale solutions designed to empower businesses with intuitive and efficient tools. With a focus on all major brands of credit card terminals as well as other major brands in our market. POS Nerds offers wholesale POS Systems, repairs, terminal programming, key encryption, blind shipping, accessories and supplies. By offering the latest in innovative technologies POS Nerds helps businesses optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. For more information, visit POS4Nerds.com.

About HipFinity

HipFinity is a groundbreaking payment and financial solutions brand committed to revolutionizing industry norms. With an unwavering commitment to customer-centric service, speed, security, and simplicity, HipFinity transforms payments into an effortless and enjoyable process for Resellers, Merchants, and consumers. Built on the ideas and success of its customers, HipFinity leverages years of industry experience and robust relationships to provide exceptional service to the payment solutions industry. For more information on HipFinity products, solutions and differentiation, visit HipFinity.co.



CONTACT:

POS Nerds

Art Trapp – CEO

Email: pos4nerds@gmail.com

Phone: (832) 290-3531

CONTACT:

HipFinity

Lori Pagnozzi – Chief Disruptor

Email: sales@hipfinity.co

Phone: 1 (888) 620-6720