SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EQRX, WMC, EMAN

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)’s merger with Revolution Medicines, Inc. If you are an EQRx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC)’s sale to AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for stock and cash. Upon the closing of the merger, Western Asset shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company’s stock. If you are a Western Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN)’s sale to Samsung Display Co., Ltd. for $2.08 per share in cash. If you are an eMagin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

