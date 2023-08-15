Stephen Fromm Named President of Family First

Steve Fromm, Family First President Family First

Seasoned finance executive joins mission to solve the caregiver crisis

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family First, the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit, announced that Stephen Fromm had been named President of the company. The new position marks an exciting next chapter for Family First as the company’s executive team continues to expand.

With a wealth of experience in investment banking and a passion for making a meaningful difference in people's lives, Fromm’s primary objectives include scaling up Family First’s presence in the marketplace, expanding its footprint to reach more companies, and enhancing its technology platform. Previously, Fromm was Co-CEO of TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory and held earlier leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

"I've spent much of my career in investment banking, and while I found fulfillment in helping clients, this role allows me to make a profound and long-lasting impact on the company and the caregiving community," Fromm said. "The need for caregiver support is evident, and Family First's unique approach combining tech-based solutions with expert care is sorely needed to address the caregiver crisis." According to research from the Rosalyn Carter Institute for Caregivers, 1 in 5 full-time workers currently acts as an unpaid caregiver, making this a crucial focus for human resources and benefits professionals.

Fromm's experience in the insurance and financial services sectors gives him a unique perspective on solutions to the current caregiving crisis that connect the dots between caregiving and employee benefits. "It's exciting to be part of a company like Family First with a strong mission at its core," Fromm said. "We're not just providing a point solution. We aim at the center of caregiving, helping individuals navigate the complexities and challenges of caring for their loved ones directly and by working in partnership with employers and plans.”

Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First, expressed his enthusiasm about Steve joining the team, stating that "Steve’s deep industry knowledge and business acumen make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His passion for our mission and his vision for the future of Family First align perfectly with our goals. We look forward to achieving new heights together as we continue to impact the lives of caregivers and their families positively."

Family First was most recently in the news for the close of an $11 million Series A funding round.

About Family First: Family First delivers an impactful employee benefit that solves families’ true caregiving problems. Family First defines the caregiving solutions market with a platform that solves the full spectrum of caregiver challenges. Family First combines 30 years of experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and leading technology and data analytics. The company’s mission is to ensure families have the caregiving solutions they need and that their loved ones are on the right path. Learn more at Family-First.com