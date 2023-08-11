Launch Your Trading Journey with CoinW’s $5,150 Blockbuster Bonus

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange established in 2017, announces its spectacular new offer to welcome traders: A Blockbuster Bonus of up to $5,150. Serving over 9 million users worldwide, CoinW emphasizes user experience, safety, and security as its pinnacle values.

The futures trading platform of CoinW, celebrated for its high liquidity, low fees, minimal slippage, and advanced order types, is recognized among the top 10 globally by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. This remarkable platform offers a seamless and integrated trading experience.

Dive Into the Bonanza:

For newcomers, CoinW rolls out an unmissable $5,150 futures bonus available until September 8, 2023. Here's how to unlock the treasures:

1. Welcome Bonus

Step 1- Open a futures account - unlock 20 USDT

Step 2- Complete your first futures trading ≥ 500 USDT - unlock 30 USDT

Step 3- Make your first futures deposit ≥ 50 USDT - unlock 50 USDT

Step 4- Achieve futures trading total volume in 3 days > 20,000 USDT(starting from registration day) - unlock 50 USDT

2. Deposit Bonus

Kick start with a deposit as minimal as 100 USDT, and trade to earn 20 USDT. Ascend through the bonus tiers, and maximize your rewards as you augment your deposit and trade volumes. The detailed tiers are available in the official announcement.





Bonus(USDT) Deposit Volume(USDT) Trade Volume(USDT) 20 100 - 100 500 - 200 1,000 ≥ 10,000 500 3,000 ≥ 50,000 1,500 10,000 ≥ 200,000 3,000 20,000 ≥ 1,000,000 5,000 40,000 ≥ 1,500,000





Why You Should Start Your Futures Trading with CoinW

Aside from the attractive $5,150 bonus, CoinW offers myriads of rewards tailored to ease the entry barrier of futures trading. From zero maker fee to a bonus of 1,000 USDT for newcomers, CoinW is set to redefine futures trading. With cutting-edge technical proficiencies, innovative offerings, and up to 200x leverage, traders are in for a seamless journey to optimize market opportunities.

Other Gems on CoinW

CoinW provides a comprehensive suite of products to help its users grow their wealth. Its spot trading supports over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and 1,200+ trading pairs with only 0.1% fee. Its copy trading platform provides a springboard to help new traders quickly start making profits (according to statistics, its most competent traders have delivered a 3000% ROI).

Meanwhile, with the due diligence and stringent project selection on its IEO platform, this world-leading exchange has enabled users to participate in the most promising Web3 projects. Give CoinW a try today and be rewarded, starting with bonuses of up to $5,150.

About CoinW

CoinW is a world-class cryptocurrency exchange empowering everyone to define their own trading experience. Founded in 2017, the Top 10 crypto exchange rated by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko has been providing trading services to 9 million users worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

Skylar Wu skylar_wu at legend.tech